IHS Markit Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,843% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,497. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.