Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

