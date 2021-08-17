IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

