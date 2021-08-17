Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Immersion worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

