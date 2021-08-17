Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,578.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.