Infinitecoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars.

