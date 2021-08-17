Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.13.

Several brokerages have commented on INE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

INE traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

