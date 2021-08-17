Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 399,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,846,000 after buying an additional 133,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

