Insider Buying: Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

TSE:NPI traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.08. The company had a trading volume of 614,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,174. The stock has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.36. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.34 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.