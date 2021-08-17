Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 1,587 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. 805,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,980. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Qorvo by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.