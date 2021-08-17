Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $249.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $194.42 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. United Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

