Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 6,884 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

