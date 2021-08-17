Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 14,024 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

