Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.79

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.79 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 3347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 87,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

