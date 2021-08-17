InsurAce One Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00055317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00134025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00158479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.19 or 0.99943724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.00919369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.12 or 0.06930539 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

