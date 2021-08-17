Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.62. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

