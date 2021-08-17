Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 1,159,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

