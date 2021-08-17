Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 134 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.06. 241,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

