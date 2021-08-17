Interactive Financial Advisors Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.