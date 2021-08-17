Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 1,507 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 379,746 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.