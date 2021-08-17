Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,014. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70.

