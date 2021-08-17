Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.44. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

