Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.44. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 470 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
