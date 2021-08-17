Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 27,482 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $95,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

APTV traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. 32,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,270. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

