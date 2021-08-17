International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $155.27. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

