Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$30.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.27. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,364.32. Insiders sold 193,280 shares of company stock worth $5,962,286 in the last ninety days.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

