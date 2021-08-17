Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.84

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 1566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $542,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

