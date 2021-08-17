Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 540,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,659,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter.

PHB opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

