Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Stake Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.89% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter.

PFIG stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03.

