Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

