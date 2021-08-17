Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.