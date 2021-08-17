Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,639. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.