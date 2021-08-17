Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $365.73. 44,210,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

