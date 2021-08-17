Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,370,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $911,000.

RWJ traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $114.47. 35,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29.

