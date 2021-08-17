Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 10,039 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. 37,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

