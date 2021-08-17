Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 138 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.03. 105,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,804. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

