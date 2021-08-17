Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 37,697 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 155,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.