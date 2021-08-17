Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

