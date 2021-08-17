Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

