Investors Financial Group LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

