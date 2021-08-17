Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.