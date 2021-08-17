Investors Research Corp Acquires Shares of 867 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

