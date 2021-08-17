Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

