INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%.

INVO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,970. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

