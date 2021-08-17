iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,569.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,607,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $$53.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.