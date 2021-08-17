iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

