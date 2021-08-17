iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 14,914,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.