iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,113,000 after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.