iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.