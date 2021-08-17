iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

