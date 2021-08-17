iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 5.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

